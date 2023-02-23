Ivanhoe Electric (TSE:IE) Reaches New 12-Month High at $21.35

Ivanhoe Electric Inc. (TSE:IE – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$21.35 and last traded at C$21.10, with a volume of 1026 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$20.35.

Ivanhoe Electric Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 9.48, a quick ratio of 8.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.93. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$17.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$14.19.

Ivanhoe Electric Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ivanhoe Electric Inc operates as a mineral exploration and development company in the United States. It operates through Critical Metals, Technology, and Energy Storage. The company holds 84.6% interests in the Tintic copper-gold project covering an area of 65 square kilometers located in Utah. It also holds an option to acquire a 100% interest in the Santa Cruz copper project covering an area of 77.59 square kilometers located in Arizona; 75% interest in the Hog Heaven silver-gold-copper project covering an area of 24.2 square kilometers located in Montana; and 60% interest in the Ivory Coast project covering an area of 1,125 square kilometers located in the Ivory Coast.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ivanhoe Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ivanhoe Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.