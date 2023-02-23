Jardine Strategic (OTCMKTS:JSHLY) Stock Price Down 0.1%

Shares of Jardine Strategic Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:JSHLY – Get Rating) traded down 0.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $16.38 and last traded at $16.40. 17,100 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 5% from the average session volume of 18,079 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.42.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $16.40 and a 200-day moving average of $16.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Jardine Strategic Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, engages in the engineering and construction, transport services, and insurance broking businesses in Greater China, Southeast Asia, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It is also involved in the property investment and development, food retailing, restaurants, hotels, motor vehicles and related activities, financial services, heavy equipment, mining, and agribusinesses.

