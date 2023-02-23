Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Nestlé S.A.’s FY2026 Earnings (OTCMKTS:NSRGY)

Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2026 EPS estimates for shares of Nestlé in a report released on Monday, February 20th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Deboo anticipates that the company will post earnings of $6.76 per share for the year. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Nestlé’s current full-year earnings is $5.50 per share.
Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Nestlé from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Societe Generale cut shares of Nestlé from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. HSBC lowered shares of Nestlé from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Nestlé from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Nestlé presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $126.14.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Nestlé during the second quarter worth $27,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH acquired a new stake in Nestlé during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Front Row Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Nestlé by 53.1% during the third quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC boosted its stake in Nestlé by 24.2% during the second quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 1,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New Hampshire Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Nestlé in the 4th quarter valued at $200,000. Institutional investors own 0.97% of the company’s stock.
Nestlé SA is a nutrition, health and wellness company, which engages in the manufacture, supply and production of prepared dishes and cooking aids, milk-based products, pharmaceuticals and ophthalmic goods, baby foods and cereals. The company products portfolio includes powdered and liquid beverages, water, milk products and ice cream, nutrition and health science, prepared dishes and cooking aids, confectionery, and pet care.
