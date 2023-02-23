Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Palomar Holdings, Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:PLMR)

Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for Palomar in a research note issued on Tuesday, February 21st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Andersen now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.75 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.85. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Palomar’s current full-year earnings is $3.35 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Palomar’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.81 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.83 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.60 EPS.

Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.05. Palomar had a net margin of 15.95% and a return on equity of 17.13%. The firm had revenue of $83.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.32 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Palomar Stock Performance

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on PLMR. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Palomar from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Palomar from $72.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on shares of Palomar from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet cut Palomar from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Palomar from $92.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Palomar currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:PLMR opened at $58.99 on Thursday. Palomar has a 52-week low of $43.63 and a 52-week high of $95.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.06 and a beta of 0.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $49.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.20.

Institutional Trading of Palomar

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its holdings in Palomar by 17.4% in the 4th quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 7,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after buying an additional 1,148 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in shares of Palomar during the 4th quarter valued at about $163,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Palomar by 614.2% in the fourth quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 366,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,541,000 after acquiring an additional 315,000 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Palomar by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 11,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $499,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Palomar by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,199,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,162,000 after purchasing an additional 147,566 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.30% of the company’s stock.

Palomar Company Profile

Palomar Holdings, Inc operates as an insurance holding company. The firm focuses on the residential and commercial earthquake markets in earthquake-exposed states such as California, Oregon, Washington and states with exposure to the New Madrid Seismic Zone. It offers property and casualty insurance.

