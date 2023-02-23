Jefferies Financial Group Research Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC)

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their Q2 2023 earnings estimates for Corporate Office Properties Trust in a research report issued on Tuesday, February 21st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Abramowitz now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $0.61 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.60. The consensus estimate for Corporate Office Properties Trust’s current full-year earnings is $2.40 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Corporate Office Properties Trust’s Q3 2023 earnings at $0.62 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.62 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $2.59 EPS.
Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust to $29.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 0.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,739,476 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $388,858,000 after purchasing an additional 103,136 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 12.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,752,312 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $194,536,000 after buying an additional 769,941 shares in the last quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd grew its stake in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd now owns 4,747,609 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $123,153,000 after buying an additional 304,312 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,587,930 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $119,172,000 after buying an additional 48,143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,330,733 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $60,459,000 after buying an additional 75,889 shares in the last quarter.
Corporate Office Properties Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It acquires, develops, manages, sells, and leases out office properties and data centers. The firm operates through the following segments: Defense/Information Technology Locations, Regional Office, Wholesale Data Center, and Other.
