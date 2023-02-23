Jefferies Financial Group Upgrades dormakaba (OTCMKTS:DRRKF) to Buy

dormakaba (OTCMKTS:DRRKF – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

dormakaba Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:DRRKF opened at $366.69 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $378.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $436.14. dormakaba has a twelve month low of $335.15 and a twelve month high of $366.69.

About dormakaba

dormakaba Holding AG provides access and security solutions worldwide. The company operates through Region Americas, Region Asia Pacific, Region Europe & Africa, and Key & Wall Solutions segments. It offers door hardware products, such as door closer systems, door locks, and escape route systems; and entrance systems, including sliding, revolving, swing doors, as well as sensor barriers and speed and self-boarding gates.

