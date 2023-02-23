Jet Protocol (JET) Self Reported Market Cap Tops $17.13 Million

Jet Protocol (JET) traded 0% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on February 23rd. During the last week, Jet Protocol has traded down 0.8% against the US dollar. One Jet Protocol token can now be purchased for about $0.0101 or 0.00000042 BTC on exchanges. Jet Protocol has a market capitalization of $17.13 million and approximately $0.57 worth of Jet Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Jet Protocol Token Profile

Jet Protocol (CRYPTO:JET) is a token. It launched on March 31st, 2021. Jet Protocol’s total supply is 1,700,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Jet Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/jetprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Jet Protocol is jetprotocol.io. Jet Protocol’s official Twitter account is @jetprotocol. The official message board for Jet Protocol is forum.jetprotocol.io.

Jet Protocol Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Jet Protocol (JET) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Solana platform. Jet Protocol has a current supply of 1,700,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Jet Protocol is 0.01007571 USD and is down -0.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://jetprotocol.io.”

