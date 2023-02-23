Jet Protocol Price Down 0.8% Over Last Week (JET)

Jet Protocol (JET) traded 0% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on February 22nd. Jet Protocol has a total market capitalization of $17.13 million and $0.57 worth of Jet Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Jet Protocol has traded 0.8% lower against the US dollar. One Jet Protocol token can now be bought for approximately $0.0101 or 0.00000042 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.47 or 0.00010214 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.59 or 0.00043818 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.17 or 0.00029683 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.06 or 0.00020942 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0507 or 0.00000210 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001654 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004134 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0404 or 0.00000167 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $51.59 or 0.00213526 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24,159.44 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Jet Protocol Profile

Jet Protocol (JET) is a token. Its launch date was March 31st, 2021. Jet Protocol’s total supply is 1,700,000,000 tokens. Jet Protocol’s official message board is forum.jetprotocol.io. The Reddit community for Jet Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/jetprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Jet Protocol’s official Twitter account is @jetprotocol. Jet Protocol’s official website is jetprotocol.io.

Buying and Selling Jet Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Jet Protocol (JET) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Solana platform. Jet Protocol has a current supply of 1,700,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Jet Protocol is 0.01007644 USD and is up 0.75 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://jetprotocol.io.”

