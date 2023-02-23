JMP Securities Raises Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR) Price Target to $55.00

Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR – Get Rating) had its price target upped by research analysts at JMP Securities from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. JMP Securities’ price target suggests a potential upside of 22.52% from the stock’s previous close.

FVRR has been the subject of several other reports. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Fiverr International from $50.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Fiverr International from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 6th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Fiverr International from $40.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday. Citigroup raised their price target on Fiverr International from $45.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Fiverr International from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.38.

Shares of NYSE:FVRR opened at $44.89 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.93. Fiverr International has a 12-month low of $26.16 and a 12-month high of $83.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.47 and a beta of 1.79.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Fiverr International by 30.6% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Fiverr International in the second quarter worth about $70,000. Hudock Inc. boosted its position in Fiverr International by 1,856.4% in the third quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 2,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 2,599 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in Fiverr International in the fourth quarter worth about $118,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department purchased a new position in Fiverr International in the fourth quarter worth about $118,000. 47.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fiverr International Ltd. develops an e-commerce platform that allows people to buy and sell digital services. It operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Europe, Asia Pacific, Rest of the World and Israel. The firm offers digital marketing, graphics and design, video and animation, writing and translation, and music and audio.

