JOE 24 Hour Volume Tops $7.17 Million (JOE)

JOE (JOE) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on February 23rd. JOE has a market capitalization of $92.69 million and approximately $7.17 million worth of JOE was traded on exchanges in the last day. One JOE token can now be bought for $0.28 or 0.00001148 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, JOE has traded 5.9% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002171 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0627 or 0.00000261 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0779 or 0.00000324 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $102.15 or 0.00425550 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0243 or 0.00000101 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,766.86 or 0.28189173 BTC.

DogeCola (DOGECOLA) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000038 BTC.

JOE Token Profile

JOE launched on June 4th, 2021. JOE’s total supply is 464,573,155 tokens and its circulating supply is 336,402,650 tokens. JOE’s official Twitter account is @traderjoe_xyz and its Facebook page is accessible here. JOE’s official message board is joecontent.substack.com. The official website for JOE is www.traderjoexyz.com.

JOE Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Trader Joe is a one-stop decentralized trading platform on the Avalanche network. It combines DEX services with DeFi lending to offer leveraged trading.JOE is a governance token that also rewards its holders with a share of exchange revenues. The token distribution follows a fixed supply, decaying emission model.”

