Johns Lyng Group Limited (ASX:JLG) Raises Dividend to $0.05 Per Share

Johns Lyng Group Limited (ASX:JLG – Get Rating) announced a interim dividend on Thursday, February 23rd, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.045 per share on Monday, March 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 23rd. This is a positive change from Johns Lyng Group’s previous interim dividend of $0.02.

Johns Lyng Group Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.81.

Get Johns Lyng Group alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Lindsay Barber sold 4,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of A$6.25 ($4.31), for a total transaction of A$25,000,000.00 ($17,241,379.31). 29.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Johns Lyng Group

Johns Lyng Group Limited provides integrated building services in Australia and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Insurance Building and Restoration Services, Commercial Building Services, Commercial Construction, and Other. It provides building fabric repair, contents restoration, disaster management, hazardous waste removal, and strata management services; and residential and commercial flooring, emergency domestic repairs, shop-fitting, HVAC mechanical, and pre-sale property staging services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Johns Lyng Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johns Lyng Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.