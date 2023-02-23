Joseph D. Mansueto Sells 8,491 Shares of Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) Stock

Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN – Get Rating) Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 8,491 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.75, for a total value of $1,976,280.25. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 11,604,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,701,053,043.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of Morningstar stock traded down $0.46 on Thursday, hitting $232.51. The stock had a trading volume of 50,254 shares, compared to its average volume of 72,374. Morningstar, Inc. has a twelve month low of $207.11 and a twelve month high of $293.64. The business’s 50 day moving average is $231.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $232.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market cap of $9.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.54 and a beta of 1.17.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 6th were paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 5th. This is a boost from Morningstar’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. Morningstar’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.63%.

Separately, Redburn Partners lowered Morningstar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Morningstar during the 4th quarter worth about $1,228,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Morningstar by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 9,789 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,120,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in shares of Morningstar during the fourth quarter valued at about $291,000. CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Morningstar during the fourth quarter worth about $614,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Morningstar by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 104,056 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $22,537,000 after buying an additional 6,632 shares in the last quarter. 54.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Morningstar, Inc engages in the provision of investment research. It offers Morningstar data, direct, investment management, advisor workstation, workplace solutions, pitchbook data, enterprise components, research, credit ratings and indexes. The company was founded by Joseph D. Mansueto on May 16, 1984, and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

