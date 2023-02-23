Joseph Zwillinger Sells 22,099 Shares of Allbirds, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIRD) Stock

Allbirds, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIRD – Get Rating) CEO Joseph Zwillinger sold 22,099 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.75, for a total value of $60,772.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Joseph Zwillinger also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, February 22nd, Joseph Zwillinger sold 26,200 shares of Allbirds stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.76, for a total value of $72,312.00.

On Friday, January 27th, Joseph Zwillinger sold 92,643 shares of Allbirds stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.78, for a total transaction of $257,547.54.

On Wednesday, January 25th, Joseph Zwillinger sold 4,600 shares of Allbirds stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.75, for a total transaction of $12,650.00.

NASDAQ BIRD traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $2.74. The company had a trading volume of 1,160,195 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,613,825. Allbirds, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.14 and a 1-year high of $9.52. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.63 and a 200-day moving average of $3.19.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BIRD. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its stake in Allbirds by 651.0% in the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 2,902,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,445,000 after acquiring an additional 2,516,177 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Allbirds by 850.8% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,492,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,578,000 after acquiring an additional 2,230,439 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Allbirds by 1,721.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,510,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,938,000 after acquiring an additional 1,427,920 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Allbirds by 847.6% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,581,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,507,000 after buying an additional 1,414,831 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Allbirds by 1,692.3% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 810,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,185,000 after buying an additional 765,072 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.14% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on BIRD. BTIG Research began coverage on Allbirds in a report on Monday, February 6th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler cut shares of Allbirds from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $5.00 to $4.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Allbirds from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Allbirds from $5.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Allbirds from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Allbirds has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.15.

Allbirds, Inc manufactures and sells footwear and apparel products for men and women. It offers shoes, such as running shoes, everyday sneakers, high-tops, slip-ons, boat shoes, flats, weather repellent shoes, and sandals. The company's apparel products include activewear, tops, bottoms, dresses, sweaters, underwear, and socks.

