Joseph Zwillinger Sells 22,099 Shares of Allbirds, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIRD) Stock

Allbirds, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIRD – Get Rating) CEO Joseph Zwillinger sold 22,099 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.75, for a total value of $60,772.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Joseph Zwillinger also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, February 22nd, Joseph Zwillinger sold 26,200 shares of Allbirds stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.76, for a total value of $72,312.00.
- On Friday, January 27th, Joseph Zwillinger sold 92,643 shares of Allbirds stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.78, for a total transaction of $257,547.54.
- On Wednesday, January 25th, Joseph Zwillinger sold 4,600 shares of Allbirds stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.75, for a total transaction of $12,650.00.
Allbirds Stock Performance
NASDAQ BIRD traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $2.74. The company had a trading volume of 1,160,195 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,613,825. Allbirds, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.14 and a 1-year high of $9.52. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.63 and a 200-day moving average of $3.19.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Allbirds
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several brokerages have weighed in on BIRD. BTIG Research began coverage on Allbirds in a report on Monday, February 6th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler cut shares of Allbirds from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $5.00 to $4.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Allbirds from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Allbirds from $5.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Allbirds from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Allbirds has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.15.
Allbirds Company Profile
Allbirds, Inc manufactures and sells footwear and apparel products for men and women. It offers shoes, such as running shoes, everyday sneakers, high-tops, slip-ons, boat shoes, flats, weather repellent shoes, and sandals. The company's apparel products include activewear, tops, bottoms, dresses, sweaters, underwear, and socks.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Allbirds (BIRD)
- It’s Not Time To Buy Toll Brothers, Inc Yet
- Palo Alto Networks Is The Leading Cyber Security Play
- Why You Absolutely Must Buy Dividend Stocks This Year
- Furniture Stocks: A Comfortable Way To Ride Out The Storm
- JD.com Getting Desperate or Too Smart for Anyone to Figure Out?
Receive News & Ratings for Allbirds Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allbirds and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.