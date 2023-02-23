Journey Energy (TSE:JOY) Share Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $5.21

Journey Energy Inc. (TSE:JOY – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$5.21 and traded as high as C$5.24. Journey Energy shares last traded at C$4.98, with a volume of 296,941 shares trading hands.

Several brokerages have issued reports on JOY. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Journey Energy from C$7.00 to C$7.60 in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Stifel Firstegy reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Journey Energy in a report on Thursday, January 12th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$5.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$5.52. The stock has a market cap of C$296.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.01 and a beta of 3.56.

Journey Energy Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas in the province of Alberta, Canada. The company was formerly known as Sword Energy Inc and changed its name to Journey Energy Inc in July 2012. Journey Energy Inc was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

