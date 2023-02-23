Joystick Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $18.22 Million (JOY)

Joystick (JOY) traded 2.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on February 23rd. Over the last seven days, Joystick has traded down 2.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Joystick token can now be bought for about $0.0889 or 0.00000373 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Joystick has a market cap of $18.22 million and approximately $2,839.55 worth of Joystick was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Joystick alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.45 or 0.00010292 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.75 or 0.00032515 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.39 or 0.00043593 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.23 or 0.00021937 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0497 or 0.00000209 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001670 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004162 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0410 or 0.00000172 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.67 or 0.00216846 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23,829.85 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Joystick Profile

Joystick is a token. Its launch date was October 5th, 2022. Joystick’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 205,000,000 tokens. Joystick’s official Twitter account is @joystickpros and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Joystick is joystickgaming.io. The official message board for Joystick is joystickgaming.io/content.

Buying and Selling Joystick

According to CryptoCompare, “Joystick (JOY) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. Joystick has a current supply of 5,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Joystick is 0.09132302 USD and is up 7.74 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $11,648.27 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://joystickgaming.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Joystick directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Joystick should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Joystick using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Joystick Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Joystick and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.