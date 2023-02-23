JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) Price Target to $280.00

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $265.00 to $280.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 11.68% from the company’s current price.
UTHR has been the topic of several other reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of United Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH decreased their price target on shares of United Therapeutics from $295.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Thursday. Argus raised their price target on shares of United Therapeutics from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of United Therapeutics from $330.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of United Therapeutics from $325.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $291.55.
United Therapeutics Trading Up 2.9 %
Shares of NASDAQ:UTHR traded up $6.96 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $250.71. 113,448 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 390,503. United Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $158.38 and a 1 year high of $283.09. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $264.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $245.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 9.68 and a quick ratio of 9.39.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, CEO Martine A. Rothblatt sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.26, for a total transaction of $2,138,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,743.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Martine A. Rothblatt sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.26, for a total value of $2,138,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 130 shares in the company, valued at $34,743.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.31, for a total transaction of $2,355,720.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,397 shares in the company, valued at $7,145,095.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 207,420 shares of company stock valued at $54,596,129. Insiders own 12.40% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On United Therapeutics
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 0.8% during the third quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 5,196 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,088,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 6,419 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,785,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in United Therapeutics by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 6,584 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,831,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 2,330 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $491,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,426 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $572,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.63% of the company’s stock.
United Therapeutics Company Profile
United Therapeutics Corp. operates as a biotechnology company engaged in the development and commercialization of products for patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases. The firm markets and sells commercial therapies to treat pulmonary arterial hypertension and high-risk neuroblastoma. It is involved in the development of novel pharmaceutical therapies and technologies that expand the availability of transplantable organs.
