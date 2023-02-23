JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) Price Target to $280.00

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $265.00 to $280.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 11.68% from the company’s current price.

UTHR has been the topic of several other reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of United Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH decreased their price target on shares of United Therapeutics from $295.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Thursday. Argus raised their price target on shares of United Therapeutics from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of United Therapeutics from $330.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of United Therapeutics from $325.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $291.55.

United Therapeutics Trading Up 2.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:UTHR traded up $6.96 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $250.71. 113,448 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 390,503. United Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $158.38 and a 1 year high of $283.09. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $264.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $245.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 9.68 and a quick ratio of 9.39.

Insider Buying and Selling

United Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:UTHR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The biotechnology company reported $2.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.12 by ($1.45). The business had revenue of $491.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $519.20 million. United Therapeutics had a net margin of 38.03% and a return on equity of 16.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.35 EPS. Equities analysts expect that United Therapeutics will post 16.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Martine A. Rothblatt sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.26, for a total transaction of $2,138,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,743.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Martine A. Rothblatt sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.26, for a total value of $2,138,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 130 shares in the company, valued at $34,743.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.31, for a total transaction of $2,355,720.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,397 shares in the company, valued at $7,145,095.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 207,420 shares of company stock valued at $54,596,129. Insiders own 12.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On United Therapeutics

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 0.8% during the third quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 5,196 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,088,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 6,419 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,785,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in United Therapeutics by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 6,584 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,831,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 2,330 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $491,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,426 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $572,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.63% of the company’s stock.

United Therapeutics Company Profile

United Therapeutics Corp. operates as a biotechnology company engaged in the development and commercialization of products for patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases. The firm markets and sells commercial therapies to treat pulmonary arterial hypertension and high-risk neuroblastoma. It is involved in the development of novel pharmaceutical therapies and technologies that expand the availability of transplantable organs.

