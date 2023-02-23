JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPEM) Shares Purchased by Signet Financial Management LLC

Signet Financial Management LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPEM – Get Rating) by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,663 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 530 shares during the quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC owned 0.13% of JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF worth $208,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JPEM. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $953,000. Cadence Bank acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $310,000. Wolf Group Capital Advisors raised its holdings in JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 2.6% during the third quarter. Wolf Group Capital Advisors now owns 56,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,505,000 after purchasing an additional 1,427 shares in the last quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp raised its holdings in JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 662.1% during the third quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 16,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $753,000 after purchasing an additional 14,666 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heron Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 12.1% during the third quarter. Heron Financial Group LLC now owns 41,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,857,000 after purchasing an additional 4,493 shares in the last quarter.

JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of JPEM opened at $50.70 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.03. JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $44.38 and a 12-month high of $57.88.

