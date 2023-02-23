JPMorgan Indian Investment Trust (LON:JII) Stock Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $825.32

JPMorgan Indian Investment Trust plc (LON:JII – Get Rating) shares crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 825.32 ($9.94) and traded as low as GBX 816 ($9.83). JPMorgan Indian Investment Trust shares last traded at GBX 816 ($9.83), with a volume of 61,195 shares changing hands.

JPMorgan Indian Investment Trust Stock Up 0.5 %

The company has a market capitalization of £609.36 million, a P/E ratio of 1,414.04 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a current ratio of 7.68, a quick ratio of 20.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 824.72 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 830.37.

About JPMorgan Indian Investment Trust

JPMorgan Indian Investment Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by JPMorgan Funds Limited. It is co-managed by JPMorgan Asset Management (UK) Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of India. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

