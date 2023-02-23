Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYA) Plans $0.08 Quarterly Dividend

Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYA – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 14th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 27th will be given a dividend of 0.075 per share by the business services provider on Monday, March 13th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 24th.

Kelly Services has decreased its dividend by an average of 2.9% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Kelly Services has a dividend payout ratio of 17.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Kelly Services to earn $2.20 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.30 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 13.6%.

Kelly Services Stock Performance

NASDAQ:KELYA opened at $16.70 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $17.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.54. Kelly Services has a twelve month low of $13.41 and a twelve month high of $23.00.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Kelly Services ( NASDAQ:KELYA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The business services provider reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.13). Kelly Services had a negative net margin of 1.26% and a positive return on equity of 4.07%. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Kelly Services will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on KELYA. Northcoast Research cut shares of Kelly Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Noble Financial reduced their price target on shares of Kelly Services to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Barrington Research reduced their price target on shares of Kelly Services from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Kelly Services by 16.9% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,185 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 606 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Kelly Services by 3.0% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 20,670 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $393,000 after buying an additional 609 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Kelly Services by 21.5% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,141 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 734 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Kelly Services by 131.6% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,121 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,205 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Kelly Services by 3.6% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 42,450 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $577,000 after purchasing an additional 1,464 shares during the period. 74.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Kelly Services

(Get Rating)

Kelly Services, Inc engages in staffing and workforce solutions. It operates through the following segments: Americas Staffing, Global Talent Solutions, and International Staffing. The Americas Staffing segment delivers temporary staffing, as well as direct-hire placement services, in a number of specialty staffing services, including office, education, marketing, electronic assembly, light industrial, science, engineering, and information technology in United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico and Brazil.

Further Reading

