Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KW) Declares $0.24 Quarterly Dividend

Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KW – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 21st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of 0.24 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th.

Kennedy-Wilson has increased its dividend by an average of 4.1% per year over the last three years. Kennedy-Wilson has a payout ratio of 24.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

NYSE:KW opened at $17.23 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a PE ratio of 38.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.09. Kennedy-Wilson has a 52-week low of $13.97 and a 52-week high of $25.30. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.95.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KW. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Kennedy-Wilson by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 184,564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,903,000 after buying an additional 560 shares during the period. Employees Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in Kennedy-Wilson in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,989,000. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Kennedy-Wilson in the 4th quarter valued at about $168,000. Sprott Inc. grew its holdings in Kennedy-Wilson by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 617,527 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,714,000 after buying an additional 29,679 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Kennedy-Wilson by 217.2% in the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 68,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,073,000 after buying an additional 46,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.27% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on KW shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Kennedy-Wilson from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, December 16th. StockNews.com raised shares of Kennedy-Wilson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 6th. TheStreet raised shares of Kennedy-Wilson from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Kennedy-Wilson to $21.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th.

Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc engages in the ownership, operation, development, and investment in real estate properties. It operates through the Consolidated Portfolio and Co-Investment Portfolio segments. The Consolidated Portfolio segment includes the investments that the company has made in real estate and real estate-related assets.

