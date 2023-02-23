KeyCorp Comments on LTC Properties, Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NYSE:LTC)

LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC – Get Rating) – Analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for shares of LTC Properties in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 21st. KeyCorp analyst A. Wurschmidt expects that the real estate investment trust will earn $0.64 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for LTC Properties’ current full-year earnings is $2.67 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for LTC Properties’ Q2 2023 earnings at $0.66 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.65 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $0.66 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered LTC Properties from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of LTC Properties from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.14.

Shares of NYSE LTC opened at $36.70 on Thursday. LTC Properties has a 12-month low of $32.23 and a 12-month high of $45.49. The company has a current ratio of 13.87, a quick ratio of 13.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of 14.80 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.10.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 23rd will be issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 22nd. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.21%. LTC Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 91.94%.

In other news, CAO Caroline Chikhale sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.46, for a total transaction of $197,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 39,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,552,277.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in LTC Properties by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 113,767 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,367,000 after acquiring an additional 9,890 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in LTC Properties by 26.4% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 35,068 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,313,000 after purchasing an additional 7,319 shares during the period. Bridge City Capital LLC grew its holdings in LTC Properties by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC now owns 33,624 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,259,000 after buying an additional 1,091 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of LTC Properties during the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of LTC Properties by 9.8% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 77,192 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,890,000 after acquiring an additional 6,866 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.68% of the company’s stock.

LTC Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in managing seniors housing and health care properties. Its property portfolio includes skilled nursing facilities, assisted living facilities, independent living facilities, and memory care facilities. The company was founded by Andre C.

