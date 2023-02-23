Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) Releases Q2 2023 Earnings Guidance

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) updated its second quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.91-$1.97 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.94. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.37 billion-$1.39 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.40 billion. Keysight Technologies also updated its Q2 guidance to $1.91-1.97 EPS.

Keysight Technologies stock traded down $1.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $158.64. The stock had a trading volume of 1,394,512 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,147,574. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.29 billion, a PE ratio of 25.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.04. Keysight Technologies has a 12 month low of $127.93 and a 12 month high of $189.45. The company has a current ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $177.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $171.70.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 20.81% and a return on equity of 33.43%. Keysight Technologies’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.41 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Keysight Technologies will post 7.59 EPS for the current year.

KEYS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Keysight Technologies from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $196.00 to $189.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $190.00 to $178.00 in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Keysight Technologies from $170.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Keysight Technologies from $205.00 to $185.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Keysight Technologies in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. They issued an overweight rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $197.58.

In related news, insider Ronald S. Nersesian sold 18,069 shares of Keysight Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $3,071,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 275,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,785,530. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Keysight Technologies news, SVP John Page sold 6,823 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.09, for a total transaction of $1,194,639.07. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 56,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,857,567. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ronald S. Nersesian sold 18,069 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $3,071,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 275,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,785,530. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 35,014 shares of company stock valued at $6,042,417. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KEYS. TFB Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Keysight Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $218,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $210,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $207,000. Personal Capital Advisors Corp purchased a new position in Keysight Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 28.5% during the first quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,267 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the period. 81.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Keysight Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic design and test solutions that are used in the design, development, manufacture, installation, deployment, validation, optimization and secure operation of electronics systems to communications, networking and electronics industries. It operates through the following segments: Communications Solutions Group, and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

