Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.17 EPS

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.17, Briefing.com reports. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 33.43% and a net margin of 20.81%. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.41 EPS. Keysight Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. Keysight Technologies updated its Q2 guidance to $1.91-1.97 EPS and its Q2 2023 guidance to $1.91-$1.97 EPS.

Keysight Technologies Stock Down 12.7 %

KEYS stock opened at $159.72 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.48 billion, a PE ratio of 25.00, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.04. Keysight Technologies has a 1-year low of $127.93 and a 1-year high of $189.45. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $177.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $171.70.

Get Keysight Technologies alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Keysight Technologies

In other Keysight Technologies news, CEO Satish Dhanasekaran sold 4,386 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.45, for a total value of $760,751.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 92,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,069,448.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Satish Dhanasekaran sold 4,386 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.45, for a total transaction of $760,751.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 92,646 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,069,448.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Jeffrey K. Li sold 2,236 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.03, for a total value of $400,311.08. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 24,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,425,800.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 35,014 shares of company stock valued at $6,042,417 in the last ninety days. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Keysight Technologies

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in Keysight Technologies by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 24,872 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $4,255,000 after purchasing an additional 3,369 shares during the period. Ascent Group LLC grew its stake in Keysight Technologies by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 3,142 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $538,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Keysight Technologies by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Keysight Technologies by 31.8% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,160,766 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $369,642,000 after purchasing an additional 521,934 shares during the period. Finally, CreativeOne Wealth LLC grew its stake in Keysight Technologies by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 4,332 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $741,000 after acquiring an additional 551 shares during the period. 81.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

KEYS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Keysight Technologies in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group boosted their target price on Keysight Technologies from $187.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their target price on Keysight Technologies from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Keysight Technologies from $193.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Barclays upgraded Keysight Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $175.00 to $202.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $200.25.

About Keysight Technologies

(Get Rating)

Keysight Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic design and test solutions that are used in the design, development, manufacture, installation, deployment, validation, optimization and secure operation of electronics systems to communications, networking and electronics industries. It operates through the following segments: Communications Solutions Group, and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Keysight Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keysight Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.