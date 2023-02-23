Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) Updates Q2 Earnings Guidance

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.91-1.97 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.37-1.39 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.41 billion. Keysight Technologies also updated its Q2 2023 guidance to $1.91-$1.97 EPS.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $200.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Keysight Technologies from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $196.00 to $189.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. They issued an overweight rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Keysight Technologies from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $175.00 to $202.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $200.25.

KEYS stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Thursday, reaching $159.75. The stock had a trading volume of 620,856 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,124,139. Keysight Technologies has a 52 week low of $127.93 and a 52 week high of $189.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $177.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $171.70. The company has a current ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market cap of $28.49 billion, a PE ratio of 25.00, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.04.

Keysight Technologies ( NYSE:KEYS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 33.43% and a net margin of 20.81%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.41 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Keysight Technologies will post 7.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Keysight Technologies news, insider Ronald S. Nersesian sold 18,069 shares of Keysight Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $3,071,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 275,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,785,530. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Keysight Technologies news, insider Ronald S. Nersesian sold 18,069 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $3,071,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 275,209 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,785,530. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Jeffrey K. Li sold 2,236 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.03, for a total value of $400,311.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 24,721 shares in the company, valued at $4,425,800.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 35,014 shares of company stock worth $6,042,417. 0.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. TFB Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $218,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Keysight Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Personal Capital Advisors Corp bought a new stake in Keysight Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $203,000. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC grew its position in Keysight Technologies by 28.5% in the first quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,267 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $200,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. 81.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Keysight Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic design and test solutions that are used in the design, development, manufacture, installation, deployment, validation, optimization and secure operation of electronics systems to communications, networking and electronics industries. It operates through the following segments: Communications Solutions Group, and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

