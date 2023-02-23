Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC) Sets New 1-Year Low at $37.09

Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $37.09 and last traded at $37.32, with a volume of 335100 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $38.31.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of analysts have commented on KRC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Kilroy Realty from $54.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Scotiabank cut shares of Kilroy Realty from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $53.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Kilroy Realty to $46.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Kilroy Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $48.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Monday, January 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Kilroy Realty from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.07.
Kilroy Realty Stock Performance
The firm has a market cap of $4.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.71, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company’s 50-day moving average is $39.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.89.
Kilroy Realty Announces Dividend
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kilroy Realty
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Kilroy Realty by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,151,694 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $680,148,000 after buying an additional 49,728 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Kilroy Realty in the 4th quarter valued at about $350,235,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Kilroy Realty by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,830,229 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $357,432,000 after buying an additional 151,486 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Kilroy Realty by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,174,949 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $475,035,000 after buying an additional 811,897 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in Kilroy Realty by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,813,085 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $160,569,000 after buying an additional 342,868 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.86% of the company’s stock.
About Kilroy Realty
Kilroy Realty Corp. operates as a self-administered real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition, and management of office and mixed-use real estate assets. It owns, develops, acquires and manages real estate assets, consisting primarily of Class A properties in the coastal regions of Los Angeles, Orange County, San Diego County, the San Francisco Bay Area, and Greater Seattle.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Kilroy Realty (KRC)
- 3 Midcap Energy Stocks Set For Triple-Digit Earnings Growth
- Don’t Sleep on Airbnb Stock If You Want In on the Travel Boom
- 3 Large Caps With Good Upside AND Big Dividend Yields
- 3 Lithium Stocks Powering Up For Big 2023 Gains
- 2 M&A Deals Trading at Wide Spreads: A Game of Regulatory Risk
Receive News & Ratings for Kilroy Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kilroy Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.