Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC) Sets New 1-Year Low at $37.09

Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $37.09 and last traded at $37.32, with a volume of 335100 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $38.31.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on KRC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Kilroy Realty from $54.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Scotiabank cut shares of Kilroy Realty from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $53.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Kilroy Realty to $46.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Kilroy Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $48.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Monday, January 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Kilroy Realty from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.07.

Kilroy Realty Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $4.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.71, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company’s 50-day moving average is $39.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.89.

Kilroy Realty Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kilroy Realty

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 12th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.83%. Kilroy Realty’s payout ratio is 109.09%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Kilroy Realty by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,151,694 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $680,148,000 after buying an additional 49,728 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Kilroy Realty in the 4th quarter valued at about $350,235,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Kilroy Realty by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,830,229 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $357,432,000 after buying an additional 151,486 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Kilroy Realty by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,174,949 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $475,035,000 after buying an additional 811,897 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in Kilroy Realty by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,813,085 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $160,569,000 after buying an additional 342,868 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.86% of the company’s stock.

About Kilroy Realty

Kilroy Realty Corp. operates as a self-administered real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition, and management of office and mixed-use real estate assets. It owns, develops, acquires and manages real estate assets, consisting primarily of Class A properties in the coastal regions of Los Angeles, Orange County, San Diego County, the San Francisco Bay Area, and Greater Seattle.

