Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) Shares Sold by Abbot Financial Management Inc.

Abbot Financial Management Inc. reduced its stake in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,132 shares of the company’s stock after selling 286 shares during the period. Abbot Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $1,253,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in KMB. Fiduciary Trust Co. increased its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 19,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,147,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 32.8% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 457,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,476,000 after buying an additional 113,000 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the 3rd quarter valued at $577,000. Capital Square LLC lifted its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Square LLC now owns 2,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC boosted its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 149.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 38,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,346,000 after acquiring an additional 23,115 shares during the period. 74.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Kimberly-Clark alerts:

Kimberly-Clark Stock Down 0.4 %

NYSE KMB traded down $0.52 during trading on Thursday, reaching $128.01. 272,623 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,775,269. The stock has a market cap of $43.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.83, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.78. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $133.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $128.67. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 1 year low of $108.74 and a 1 year high of $144.53.

Kimberly-Clark Increases Dividend

Kimberly-Clark ( NYSE:KMB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.99 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 264.67% and a net margin of 9.59%. Kimberly-Clark’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.30 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 5.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.18 per share. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.69%. This is an increase from Kimberly-Clark’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.16. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. Kimberly-Clark’s payout ratio is 81.12%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

KMB has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $129.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $146.00 to $126.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $124.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $124.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Kimberly-Clark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the company from $137.00 to $139.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Kimberly-Clark presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $128.00.

Kimberly-Clark Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Kimberly-Clark Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of products made from natural or synthetic fibers. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swim pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Kimberly-Clark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimberly-Clark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.