Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) Shares Sold by Boothbay Fund Management LLC

Boothbay Fund Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 156,955 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 9,943 shares during the quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC owned 0.07% of Kite Realty Group Trust worth $2,703,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of KRG. Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new position in Kite Realty Group Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in Kite Realty Group Trust by 7,854.2% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,909 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,885 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $58,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 71.5% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,444 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 1,436 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in Kite Realty Group Trust by 34.1% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,257 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,083 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on KRG shares. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Bank of America upgraded Kite Realty Group Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $22.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. StockNews.com upgraded Kite Realty Group Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 18th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on Kite Realty Group Trust from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.29.

Shares of NYSE KRG opened at $21.46 on Thursday. Kite Realty Group Trust has a 12-month low of $16.42 and a 12-month high of $23.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.47.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.47%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 5th. Kite Realty Group Trust’s payout ratio is -1,371.43%.

In other news, Director Steven P. Grimes sold 12,946 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.35, for a total transaction of $289,343.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 778,506 shares in the company, valued at $17,399,609.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Kite Realty Group Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, acquisition, development, and redevelopment of neighborhood and community shopping centers in selected markets in the United States. The company was founded on August 16, 2004 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, IN.

