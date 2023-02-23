Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) Receives Market Perform Rating from Telsey Advisory Group

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “market perform” rating reiterated by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $35.00 price target on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 17.92% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on KSS. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on Kohl’s from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Kohl’s from $36.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Kohl’s in a research note on Monday, January 30th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Kohl’s from $33.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Kohl’s from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.50.

NYSE KSS opened at $29.68 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a PE ratio of 7.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.64. Kohl’s has a one year low of $23.38 and a one year high of $63.74. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.12.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KSS. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kohl’s during the second quarter worth $26,000. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Kohl’s during the second quarter worth $41,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kohl’s during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Kohl’s by 123.2% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 754 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kohl’s during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. 95.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kohl’s Corp. engages in the operation of family-oriented department stores. Its business line includes apparel, footwear, and accessories for women, men, and children, home products, beauty products, and accessories. The stores generally carry a consistent merchandise assortment with some differences attributable to regional preferences.

