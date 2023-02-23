Komodo Reaches Market Capitalization of $41.31 Million (KMD)

Komodo (KMD) traded 1.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on February 23rd. One Komodo coin can currently be purchased for about $0.30 or 0.00001268 BTC on exchanges. Komodo has a market cap of $41.31 million and $820,751.58 worth of Komodo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Komodo has traded 5.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $47.56 or 0.00198534 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.97 or 0.00075001 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.26 or 0.00055361 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001743 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001825 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0441 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) is a dPoW/PoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 13th, 2016. Komodo’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 135,953,876 coins. Komodo’s official website is komodoplatform.com. The official message board for Komodo is blog.komodoplatform.com. The Reddit community for Komodo is https://reddit.com/r/komodoplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Komodo’s official Twitter account is @komodoplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Komodo is a privacy-centric cryptocurrency that combines the anonymity of ZCash with the security of Bitcoin. Using a new consensus mechanism developed by the Komodo team, delayed Proof of Work, Komodo blocks can be notarized using the Bitcoin blockchain. KMD is issued through an Equihash-based PoW protocol, and the new block information is sent to pre-voted notary nodes. These nodes insert the Komodo block information on the BTC blockchain by creating a custom transaction. This system ensures that in order to “hack” komodo, one would have to rewrite both chains.Komodo uses Zero Knowledge Proofs to provide 100% anonymous transactions, that are now secured with Bitcoin's hash rate.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Komodo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Komodo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Komodo using one of the exchanges listed above.

