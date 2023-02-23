Konnect Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $835.59 Million (KCT)

Konnect (KCT) traded 2.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on February 22nd. In the last week, Konnect has traded down 12% against the US dollar. One Konnect token can currently be bought for $0.0534 or 0.00000221 BTC on major exchanges. Konnect has a total market cap of $835.59 million and approximately $12,797.03 worth of Konnect was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Konnect Profile

Konnect was first traded on May 24th, 2022. Konnect’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Konnect is medium.com/@konnect_kct. Konnect’s official Twitter account is @konnect_kct and its Facebook page is accessible here. Konnect’s official website is konnect.finance.

Konnect Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Konnect is a blockchain-based membership platform bridging between reality and metaverse via real economy.KCT is a membership token that can be used within Konnect World. Users can receive benefits over other payment methods when paying with KCT. A separate stable coin exclusively for payment will be used in the future. Membership can be obtained through KCT staking.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Konnect directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Konnect should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Konnect using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

