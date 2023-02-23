Konnect (KCT) Price Hits $0.0535 on Exchanges

Konnect (KCT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on February 23rd. In the last week, Konnect has traded down 13.2% against the dollar. Konnect has a market capitalization of $835.59 million and $21,622.11 worth of Konnect was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Konnect token can now be bought for $0.0535 or 0.00000224 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002177 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0623 or 0.00000261 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0773 or 0.00000324 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $101.48 or 0.00425673 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0243 or 0.00000102 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $6,722.05 or 0.28197340 BTC.

DogeCola (DOGECOLA) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000038 BTC.

About Konnect

Konnect’s genesis date was May 24th, 2022. Konnect’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. Konnect’s official website is konnect.finance. Konnect’s official Twitter account is @konnect_kct and its Facebook page is accessible here. Konnect’s official message board is medium.com/@konnect_kct.

Konnect Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Konnect is a blockchain-based membership platform bridging between reality and metaverse via real economy.KCT is a membership token that can be used within Konnect World. Users can receive benefits over other payment methods when paying with KCT. A separate stable coin exclusively for payment will be used in the future. Membership can be obtained through KCT staking.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Konnect directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Konnect should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Konnect using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

