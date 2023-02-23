Korea Electric Power Co. (NYSE:KEP) Shares Sold by Virtus ETF Advisers LLC

Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lowered its position in shares of Korea Electric Power Co. (NYSE:KEP – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 180,635 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 7,269 shares during the quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC’s holdings in Korea Electric Power were worth $1,228,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Korea Electric Power by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 51,431 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $479,000 after purchasing an additional 5,111 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Korea Electric Power by 75.2% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 38,713 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 16,618 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Korea Electric Power by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 24,702 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 1,246 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Korea Electric Power in the 1st quarter valued at $278,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Korea Electric Power during the 1st quarter valued at $3,736,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

Korea Electric Power Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:KEP traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $7.07. 19,898 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 144,415. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.42. Korea Electric Power Co. has a twelve month low of $5.76 and a twelve month high of $10.18.

Korea Electric Power Profile

Korea Electric Power Corp. engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following Businesses: Sale of Electric Power, Development of Electric Power Resources, Investment, and Real Estate. The company was founded on July 1, 1961 and is headquartered in Naju, South Korea.

