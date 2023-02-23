K+S Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:KPLUF) Stock Price Down 1.2%

K+S Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:KPLUF – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 1.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $22.80 and last traded at $22.80. Approximately 141 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 51% from the average daily volume of 290 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.07.

Separately, Scotiabank lowered shares of K+S Aktiengesellschaft from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $21.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.49.

K+S AG is a holding company, which engages in the business of mining and processing of mineral raw materials. It offers mineral products for markets including agriculture, industry, consumers, communities, waste management, and transportation and logistics. The company was founded in 1889 and is headquartered in Kassel, Germany.

