La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB) Increases Dividend to $0.18 Per Share

La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 21st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 7th will be given a dividend of 0.182 per share on Wednesday, March 15th. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 6th. This is an increase from La-Z-Boy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18.

La-Z-Boy has increased its dividend payment by an average of 8.5% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. La-Z-Boy has a payout ratio of 25.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect La-Z-Boy to earn $2.73 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.73 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 26.7%.

La-Z-Boy Stock Up 15.1 %

La-Z-Boy stock opened at $31.63 on Thursday. La-Z-Boy has a 52 week low of $21.92 and a 52 week high of $32.74. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $26.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.69. The stock has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.85 and a beta of 1.15.

La-Z-Boy ( NYSE:LZB Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $572.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $529.57 million. La-Z-Boy had a net margin of 7.03% and a return on equity of 20.16%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that La-Z-Boy will post 3.28 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LZB. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in La-Z-Boy by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 723 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in La-Z-Boy by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 76,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,023,000 after buying an additional 10,642 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in La-Z-Boy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $369,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in La-Z-Boy by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 42,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,129,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in La-Z-Boy by 53.6% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 24,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $658,000 after buying an additional 8,710 shares in the last quarter. 96.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

La-Z-Boy, Inc engages in the production of reclining chairs and manufacture and distribution of residential furniture. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale, Retail, and Corporate and Other. The Wholesale segment manufactures and imports upholstered furniture, such as recliners and motion furniture, sofas, loveseats, chairs, sectionals, modulars, ottomans and sleeper sofas and imports casegoods (wood) furniture, such as occasional pieces, bedroom sets, dining room sets and entertainment centers.

