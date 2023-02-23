Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $1.25

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 23rd, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of 1.25 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, March 31st. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.77%. This is a boost from Lamar Advertising’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20.

Lamar Advertising has increased its dividend by an average of 7.0% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. Lamar Advertising has a payout ratio of 86.0% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Equities analysts expect Lamar Advertising to earn $7.46 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 64.3%.

Get Lamar Advertising alerts:

Lamar Advertising Price Performance

Shares of LAMR stock traded down $0.38 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $104.73. 809,043 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 472,548. Lamar Advertising has a fifty-two week low of $81.10 and a fifty-two week high of $119.68. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $100.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.21. The company has a market cap of $10.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.41 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

Insider Activity at Lamar Advertising

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Lamar Advertising news, Director Thomas V. Reifenheiser sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.61, for a total value of $216,942.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 39,671 shares in the company, valued at $3,911,957.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 14.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Lamar Advertising by 186.6% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,418,785 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $164,834,000 after buying an additional 923,689 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Lamar Advertising during the fourth quarter valued at $79,703,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Lamar Advertising by 50.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,384,858 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $130,731,000 after purchasing an additional 463,212 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Lamar Advertising by 535.2% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 373,268 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,236,000 after acquiring an additional 314,507 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Lamar Advertising by 2,099.1% in the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 308,338 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,435,000 after buying an additional 294,317 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.73% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lamar Advertising from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th.

Lamar Advertising Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lamar Advertising Co engages in advertising services. The firm rents advertising space on billboards, buses, shelters, benches, logo plates, and in airport terminals. The company was founded in 1902 and is headquartered in Baton Rouge, LA.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Lamar Advertising Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lamar Advertising and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.