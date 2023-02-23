Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH) Releases Q1 Earnings Guidance

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.28 to $1.32 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06. The company issued revenue guidance of $280 million to $285 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $256.47 million. Lantheus also updated its FY23 guidance to $4.95 to $5.10 EPS.
A number of brokerages have recently commented on LNTH. StockNews.com raised Lantheus from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Lantheus in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $102.80.
Shares of Lantheus stock opened at $58.25 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.09 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.98. Lantheus has a one year low of $28.83 and a one year high of $87.47.
Lantheus Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of diagnostic imaging and nuclear medicine products. The firm develops products that help healthcare professionals in patient management and outcomes and assists clinicians with the detection of cardiovascular disease. It operates through the U.S. and International geographical segments.
