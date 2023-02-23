Laureate Education (NASDAQ:LAUR) Shares Gap Up to $10.39

Laureate Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAUR – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $10.39, but opened at $11.08. Laureate Education shares last traded at $11.69, with a volume of 189,803 shares changing hands.

Laureate Education Trading Up 11.8 %

The stock has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.18 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Get Laureate Education alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Laureate Education

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Laureate Education by 18.0% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 28,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 4,351 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Laureate Education in the third quarter valued at about $373,000. Amundi grew its stake in Laureate Education by 41.1% during the second quarter. Amundi now owns 348,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,844,000 after buying an additional 101,413 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of Laureate Education by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 22,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 2,733 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Laureate Education by 68.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 56,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $627,000 after purchasing an additional 23,080 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.25% of the company’s stock.

About Laureate Education

Laureate Education, Inc engages in the provision of higher educational services to undergraduate and graduate degree programs. It operates through the Mexico segment and Peru segment. The Mexico and Peru segments include the operation and management of universities. The company was founded by Douglas L.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Laureate Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laureate Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.