Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. Acquires 649 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,482 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 649 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $2,657,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Walmart by 51.4% in the 3rd quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 25,677 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,331,000 after buying an additional 8,718 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in Walmart by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 145,450 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $18,866,000 after purchasing an additional 4,561 shares during the period. Clearline Capital LP acquired a new position in Walmart in the 3rd quarter worth $6,620,000. New England Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Walmart by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. New England Asset Management Inc. now owns 59,229 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $7,682,000 after purchasing an additional 4,094 shares during the period. Finally, Van Strum & Towne Inc. boosted its stake in Walmart by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Van Strum & Towne Inc. now owns 2,397 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 31.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on WMT. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Walmart from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Walmart from $149.00 to $157.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Credit Suisse Group set a $170.00 price target on shares of Walmart and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Walmart in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $159.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Walmart from $161.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $162.44.

Shares of NYSE WMT opened at $143.46 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Walmart Inc. has a 12 month low of $117.27 and a 12 month high of $160.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $386.88 billion, a PE ratio of 33.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 0.52. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $143.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $140.38.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The retailer reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $164.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $158.67 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 1.91% and a return on equity of 20.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.53 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 5th will be paid a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. Walmart’s payout ratio is 52.34%.

Walmart announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, November 15th that authorizes the company to buyback $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the retailer to buy up to 5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Walmart news, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 1,293,218 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.25, for a total transaction of $196,892,440.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 274,836,917 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,843,920,613.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 1,293,218 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.25, for a total transaction of $196,892,440.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 274,836,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,843,920,613.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.82, for a total transaction of $1,396,204.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,458,924 shares in the company, valued at approximately $209,822,449.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,122,666 shares of company stock worth $762,689,214 in the last three months. 47.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

