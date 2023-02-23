Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. Buys 878 Shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) by 9.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,844 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 878 shares during the quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $3,717,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in ServiceNow during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $68,701,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its holdings in ServiceNow by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 956 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $455,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in ServiceNow by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 214,214 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $80,889,000 after buying an additional 3,338 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in ServiceNow by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,612 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,364,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in ServiceNow in the 3rd quarter worth $4,871,000. 86.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NOW has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $625.00 to $525.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $500.00 to $510.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Macquarie restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $500.00 price objective on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ServiceNow presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $517.47.

In other ServiceNow news, CEO William R. Mcdermott sold 2,483 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $455.03, for a total transaction of $1,129,831.05. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 53,117 shares in the company, valued at $24,169,647.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, CEO William R. Mcdermott sold 2,483 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $455.03, for a total value of $1,129,831.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 53,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,169,647.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO William R. Mcdermott sold 30,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $459.14, for a total value of $14,003,824.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 11,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,288,395.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 67,313 shares of company stock worth $30,355,027 over the last three months. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NOW opened at $438.50 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $89.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 274.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.69 and a beta of 0.99. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 52 week low of $337.00 and a 52 week high of $601.62. The business’s 50 day moving average is $422.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $417.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The information technology services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 9.37% and a net margin of 4.49%. On average, research analysts predict that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 2.68 EPS for the current year.

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. The company was founded by Frederic B.

