Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. Has $7.53 Million Stock Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. decreased its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,132 shares of the company’s stock after selling 152 shares during the period. PepsiCo comprises 0.8% of Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $7,532,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in PepsiCo in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in PepsiCo in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the second quarter valued at $41,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC raised its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 157.1% during the third quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the third quarter valued at $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.76% of the company’s stock.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on PEP shares. Citigroup started coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $180.00 price target for the company. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $197.00 to $187.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Friday, November 4th. They set a “sell” rating and a $141.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $198.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $187.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, PepsiCo currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $184.08.

PepsiCo Stock Down 0.1 %

PEP opened at $175.95 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The company’s 50-day moving average is $176.02 and its 200 day moving average is $175.42. PepsiCo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $153.37 and a fifty-two week high of $186.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $242.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.48, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.55.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.03. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.31% and a return on equity of 51.34%. The company had revenue of $28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.82 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.53 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PepsiCo Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be given a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 2nd. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is 71.76%.

PepsiCo Profile

(Get Rating)

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America (FLNA), Quaker Foods North America (QFNA), PepsiCo Beverages North America (PBNA), Latin America (LatAm), Europe, Africa, Middle East, and South Asia (AMESA), and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, and China Region (APAC).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.