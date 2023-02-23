Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Get Rating) by 17.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 118,423 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,879 shares during the quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $4,084,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:SPYV opened at $40.79 on Thursday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a one year low of $34.17 and a one year high of $42.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $40.48 and a 200-day moving average of $38.98.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

