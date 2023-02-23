Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. Lowers Holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX)

Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 38,592 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 228 shares during the quarter. iShares Semiconductor ETF makes up 1.3% of Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF were worth $12,301,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SOXX. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 80.7% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 283,773 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $99,210,000 after acquiring an additional 126,699 shares in the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP increased its stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 139.5% in the 2nd quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 271,543 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $94,934,000 after purchasing an additional 158,177 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Semiconductor ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $9,271,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 3.7% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 68,398 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $21,801,000 after purchasing an additional 2,423 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 4.6% in the second quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 61,452 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $21,485,000 after acquiring an additional 2,702 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Semiconductor ETF alerts:

iShares Semiconductor ETF Stock Performance

SOXX stock opened at $413.23 on Thursday. iShares Semiconductor ETF has a 1-year low of $287.82 and a 1-year high of $501.09. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $387.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $368.77.

iShares Semiconductor ETF Cuts Dividend

About iShares Semiconductor ETF

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 14th were paid a dividend of $1.062 per share. This represents a $4.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 13th.

(Get Rating)

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SOXX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Semiconductor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Semiconductor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.