Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. Sells 22,506 Shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY)

Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. reduced its holdings in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY – Get Rating) by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 162,918 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,506 shares during the period. First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF makes up about 0.7% of Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. owned about 0.09% of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF worth $6,334,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV grew its position in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 8.3% in the third quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 61,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,387,000 after acquiring an additional 4,686 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF in the third quarter worth $624,000. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF in the third quarter worth $694,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 6.5% in the third quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 735,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,613,000 after purchasing an additional 44,854 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 6.9% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 935,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,380,000 after purchasing an additional 60,278 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF Price Performance

First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF stock opened at $46.43 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $46.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.42. First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF has a 52 week low of $38.34 and a 52 week high of $50.64.

First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 27th were paid a $0.376 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 23rd. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.24%. This is a positive change from First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22.

