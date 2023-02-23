Lazard Asset Management LLC Boosts Position in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) by 54.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,315,310 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 812,306 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.45% of Cognizant Technology Solutions worth $132,990,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 68,839 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $4,646,000 after acquiring an additional 709 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 311,589 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $21,029,000 after purchasing an additional 44,329 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth $83,000. Donoghue Forlines LLC acquired a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth $424,000. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,050,000. 90.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CTSH. Barclays upped their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $77.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Bank of America lowered Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, January 9th. Wolfe Research downgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $62.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Sunday, January 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.75.

Shares of CTSH stock opened at $64.44 on Thursday. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 1 year low of $51.33 and a 1 year high of $93.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 2.17. The business’s fifty day moving average is $62.23 and its 200-day moving average is $61.67. The stock has a market cap of $33.12 billion, a PE ratio of 14.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.07.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The information technology service provider reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01. The company had revenue of $4.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.78 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 11.79% and a return on equity of 18.92%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.10 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 17th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 16th. This is an increase from Cognizant Technology Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is 26.24%.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. engages in the provision of information technology, consulting, and business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: Financial Services, Healthcare, Products and Resources, and Communications, Media, and Technology. The Financial Services segment consists of banking and insurance services.

