Lazard Asset Management LLC Buys 119,274 Shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) by 22.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 653,867 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 119,274 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.24% of Cadence Design Systems worth $106,861,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC raised its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 4.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,344,233 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,551,944,000 after acquiring an additional 462,306 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 7.5% during the third quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,775,800 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $453,649,000 after buying an additional 193,307 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA increased its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 6.7% during the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 2,502,844 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $408,944,000 after buying an additional 158,235 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,420,837 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $363,198,000 after acquiring an additional 78,385 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Cadence Design Systems by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,273,433 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $373,890,000 after acquiring an additional 344,471 shares during the last quarter. 84.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America lifted their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $200.00 to $222.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $206.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $206.31.

In other news, CFO John M. Wall sold 3,943 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.88, for a total transaction of $788,126.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 122,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,426,535.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other Cadence Design Systems news, CFO John M. Wall sold 3,943 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.88, for a total value of $788,126.84. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 122,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,426,535.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Young Sohn sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.00, for a total transaction of $1,660,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 36,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,037,752. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 180,793 shares of company stock valued at $32,438,372 in the last 90 days. 1.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ CDNS opened at $193.99 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $175.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $169.41. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $132.32 and a 12-month high of $202.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market cap of $52.95 billion, a PE ratio of 62.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.12.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The software maker reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $899.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $884.23 million. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 33.89% and a net margin of 23.83%. Cadence Design Systems’s revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc engages in the design and development of integrated circuits and electronic devices. Its products include electronic design automation, software, emulation hardware, and intellectual property, commonly referred to as verification IP, and design IP. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Other Americas, China, Other Asia, Europe, Middle East and Africa and Japan.

