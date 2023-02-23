Lazard Asset Management LLC Has $100.40 Million Holdings in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Lazard Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 638,004 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 37,915 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC owned 0.36% of Keysight Technologies worth $100,395,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Private Trust Co. NA grew its position in Keysight Technologies by 134.2% during the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 185 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies in the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Keysight Technologies during the second quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.69% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Barclays raised Keysight Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $175.00 to $202.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $170.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. UBS Group raised their target price on Keysight Technologies from $187.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price target on Keysight Technologies from $200.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $200.25.

Keysight Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of KEYS opened at $159.72 on Thursday. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $127.93 and a 52 week high of $189.45. The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market cap of $28.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $177.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $171.70.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 33.43% and a net margin of 20.81%. The company’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.41 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 7.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Keysight Technologies

In related news, insider Ronald S. Nersesian sold 18,069 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $3,071,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 275,209 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,785,530. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Ronald S. Nersesian sold 18,069 shares of Keysight Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $3,071,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 275,209 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,785,530. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Ingrid A. Estrada sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.71, for a total transaction of $614,985.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 94,582 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,619,003.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 35,014 shares of company stock worth $6,042,417. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Keysight Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Keysight Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic design and test solutions that are used in the design, development, manufacture, installation, deployment, validation, optimization and secure operation of electronics systems to communications, networking and electronics industries. It operates through the following segments: Communications Solutions Group, and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

Recommended Stories

