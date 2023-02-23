Lazard Asset Management LLC Has $120.64 Million Position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) by 8.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 645,829 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,653 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $120,640,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 351.2% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,623 shares of the software company’s stock worth $775,000 after purchasing an additional 2,820 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 71.7% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,479 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $960,000 after buying an additional 1,871 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,691 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,006,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in Autodesk in the 1st quarter valued at about $218,000. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management boosted its stake in Autodesk by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 1,915 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADSK opened at $216.70 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $204.08 and a 200 day moving average of $204.71. Autodesk, Inc. has a 52-week low of $163.20 and a 52-week high of $235.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.76 billion, a PE ratio of 76.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.49.

Autodesk ( NASDAQ:ADSK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The software company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.07 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. Autodesk had a return on equity of 108.29% and a net margin of 12.64%. The company’s revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.68 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Autodesk, Inc. will post 4.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Autodesk declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, November 22nd that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the software company to purchase up to 11.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, EVP Rebecca Pearce sold 713 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.45, for a total transaction of $147,911.85. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,359,652.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Autodesk news, EVP Rebecca Pearce sold 713 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.45, for a total value of $147,911.85. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,195 shares in the company, valued at $3,359,652.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ayanna Howard sold 410 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.67, for a total transaction of $77,354.70. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $945,236.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,000 shares of company stock worth $599,653. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

ADSK has been the topic of several analyst reports. Mizuho lifted their target price on Autodesk from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Autodesk from $242.00 to $236.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Autodesk from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $237.00 to $244.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their target price on Autodesk from $255.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $244.45.

Autodesk, Inc engages in the design of software and services. Its products include AutoCAD, BIM 360, Civil 3D, Fusion 360, InfraWorks, Inventor, Maya, PlanGrid, Revit, Shotgun, and 3ds Max. The firm also offers product development and manufacturing software, which provides manufacturers in the automotive, transportation, industrial machinery, consumer products, and building product industries with comprehensive digital design, engineering, and production solutions.

