Lazard Asset Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG)

Lazard Asset Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 519,164 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,088 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC owned 0.23% of Ferguson worth $53,437,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Ferguson during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in Ferguson by 40.4% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ferguson during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in Ferguson by 146.5% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new stake in Ferguson during the second quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.19% of the company’s stock.

FERG stock opened at $143.03 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.84. Ferguson plc has a one year low of $99.16 and a one year high of $168.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $137.36 and its 200 day moving average is $123.17.

Ferguson ( NASDAQ:FERG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 6th. The company reported $2.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.82 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $7.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.65 billion. Ferguson had a net margin of 7.26% and a return on equity of 45.99%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Ferguson plc will post 9.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th were issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 15th. Ferguson’s payout ratio is 29.91%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zelman & Associates began coverage on shares of Ferguson in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Berenberg Bank upped their price target on shares of Ferguson from £114 ($137.28) to £128 ($154.14) in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ferguson from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Ferguson from GBX 9,960 ($119.94) to GBX 9,630 ($115.97) in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Ferguson from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8,448.82.

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States and Canada. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, commercial, civil/infrastructure, and industrial end markets. The company also provides expertise, solutions, and products, including infrastructure, plumbing, appliances, fire, fabrication, and others, as well as heating, ventilation, and air conditioning products under the Ferguson brand name.

