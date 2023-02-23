Lazard Asset Management LLC Purchases 375,482 Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) by 93.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 777,564 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 375,482 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.27% of iShares National Muni Bond ETF worth $79,762,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 39.1% in the 3rd quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 7,735 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $793,000 after purchasing an additional 2,174 shares in the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. raised its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 12,403 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,272,000 after acquiring an additional 896 shares during the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $243,000. Girard Partners LTD. raised its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 34.0% in the 3rd quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 68,659 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,043,000 after acquiring an additional 17,428 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Main Street Financial Solutions LLC raised its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 3,556 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $365,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares National Muni Bond ETF alerts:

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA MUB opened at $105.35 on Thursday. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $101.35 and a twelve month high of $113.06. The company has a 50 day moving average of $106.86 and a 200 day moving average of $105.39.

About iShares National Muni Bond ETF

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.