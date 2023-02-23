Lazard Asset Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Lazard Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 858,372 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 36,571 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC owned about 0.55% of Verisk Analytics worth $146,377,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. DMG Group LLC increased its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. DMG Group LLC now owns 1,895 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $330,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 4.5% during the second quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 1,432 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its position in Verisk Analytics by 36.3% in the third quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 233 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 960 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, Veriti Management LLC raised its position in Verisk Analytics by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 2,933 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $500,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.89% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on VRSK. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $184.00 to $173.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $220.00 to $195.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Barclays raised their target price on Verisk Analytics from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Verisk Analytics from $220.00 to $201.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Verisk Analytics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Verisk Analytics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $196.36.

Verisk Analytics Price Performance

Insider Activity

VRSK stock opened at $174.50 on Thursday. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $156.05 and a 1 year high of $222.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.29 billion, a PE ratio of 27.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $178.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $180.68.

In other Verisk Analytics news, Director David B. Wright sold 4,000 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.88, for a total transaction of $731,520.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,775,764.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.78% of the company’s stock.

Verisk Analytics Company Profile

Verisk Analytics, Inc is a data analytics provider, which engages in the provision of data analytics for customers in insurance, energy markets and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Energy & Specialized Markets, and Financial Services. The Insurance segment serves insurance customers and focuses on the prediction of loss, the selection and pricing of risk, and compliance.

